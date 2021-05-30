Harvey (3-6) was tagged with the loss in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the White Sox after giving up five runs on five hits and three walks while fanning six across three innings.

Harvey got the start in the opener of the twin bill after Friday's game was postponed due to inclement weather, and while the six strikeouts tied a season-high mark for him, he was unable to go deep into the contest. The veteran has lost each one of his last five outings while allowing 28 runs (23 earned) across 17.2 innings during that stretch. His next start is scheduled for next week at home against Cleveland.