Harvey allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk while striking out three across three innings Wednesday against the Twins. He did not factor into the decision.

Harvey threw on short rest, with the team announcing prior to the game that he would limited in his workload as a result. While in the game, Harvey was fairly effective with the only damage coming on a solo home run by Ryan Jeffers. He also generated seven swinging strikes on 43 total pitches. For the season, Harvey now has a 6.62 ERA with a 45:17 K:BB across 51.2 frames.