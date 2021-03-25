The Orioles selected Harvey's contract Thursday, officially adding him to their 40-man and active rosters.
The 31-year-old looks like he'll break camp as a member of Baltimore's rotation after he performed carefully in three abbreviated starts so far during Grapefruit League play. Though Harvey was charged with six earned runs on 10 hits (including three homers) over 10 innings, he issued only one walk and perhaps most importantly, impressed manager Brandon Hyde with his velocity readings, according to Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com. Despite his background as a former staff ace for the Mets, Harvey's poor track record in the majors over the last several seasons should prompt fantasy players to tread cautiously. He shouldn't warrant much attention outside of AL-only leagues until he turns in some useful results.