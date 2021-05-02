Harvey (3-1) earned the win Saturday against the Athletics. He gave up two runs on four hits and three walks while fanning one across 5.2 innings.

Harvey ended just one out away from posting what would've been his second quality start of the season, and the veteran right-hander has now won each of his last three outings. He owns a 4.06 ERA through 31 innings (six appearances) to date and is slated to take the ball next week at home against the Red Sox.