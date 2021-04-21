Harvey (1-1) earned the win Tuesday after holding the Marlins to three runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out four over five innings.

It wasn't the cleanest win, but it was a victory nonetheless. Harvey scattered a season-worst eight hits on the night, but managed to limit the damage while keeping his command in check, not walking any batters for the first time this year. To top it off, the 32-year-old finally ended his winless streak dating back to 2019. Harvey will look to keep things rolling when he takes the mound at home Sunday against Oakland.