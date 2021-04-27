Harvey (2-1) picked up the win Monday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over six innings in a 4-2 victory over the Yankees. He struck out five.

The right-hander blanked the Yanks for five innings before giving up back-to-back doubles to Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge in the sixth, but Harvey still came away with his first quality start of the season. He tossed only 51 of 84 pitches for strikes however, and despite the solid outing, he'll take a 4.26 ERA and 21:6 K:BB through 25.1 innings into his next start Saturday in Oakland.