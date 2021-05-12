Harvey (3-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Mets after surrendering seven runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and one walk over 4.1 innings.

The 31-year-old pitched against the Mets for the first time after spending most of his career with the team, and he was tagged for seven earned runs in his worst start of the year. Harvey has a 4.81 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 29:11 K:BB across 39.1 innings this season.