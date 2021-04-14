Harvey's scheduled start Wednesday was postponed and he will start Game 1 of a Thursday doubleheader against the Mariners, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
He will get an extra day of rest and could have an easier time securing a win in a seven-inning game than in a nine-inning affair. Bruce Zimmerman starts the nightcap for Baltimore.
More News
-
Orioles' Matt Harvey: Takes loss against Boston•
-
Orioles' Matt Harvey: Helps team to win in season debut•
-
Orioles' Matt Harvey: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Orioles' Matt Harvey: Inks minor-league deal•
-
Royals' Matt Harvey: Shifts to 45-day IL•
-
Royals' Matt Harvey: Out for season with lat strain•