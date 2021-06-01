Harvey will start Wednesday's game against the Twins on 3-days rest, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
The Orioles expect the righty to pitch only one or two innings before the bullpen handles the remaining seven or eight frames. Harvey performed adequately early in the season but has been abysmal of late, allowing at least five earned runs in each of his last four starts.
