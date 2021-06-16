Harvey (3-8) was charged with the loss against Cleveland on Tuesday after allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits and a pair of walks while striking out two across 3.1 innings.

After winning three of his first six starts, Harvey has taken a turn for the worse, losing seven of his last eight. The 32-year-old gave up an RBI single to Bobby Bradley in the first frame, but the run was unearned due to an Eddie Rosario fielding error. Harvey held it together until the fourth, when a five-run inning would be the end of the road. The veteran right-hander has now given up five or more earned runs in six of his last seven outings, bringing his season ERA to 7.76. If Harvey remains in the rotation, he'll likely take on Toronto at home next week.