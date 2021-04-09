Harvey (0-1) allowed four earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five across five innings to take the loss Thursday against the Red Sox.

Harvey ran into immediate trouble, surrendering a two-run homer to Rafael Devers in the first inning. However, he settled in from there and wasn't charged with any additional runs until he allowed two hitters to reach base in the sixth inning that ultimately came around to score after he was pulled. Though he's struggled to pitch deep into games, Harvey has managed decent results across two starts this season by allowing six earned runs across 9.2 innings while posting a 9:2 K:BB. He's projected to draw his next start Wednesday against Seattle.