Harvey allowed two earned runs on three hits while striking out three and walking one across 4.2 innings in game one of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mariners. He did not factor into the decision.

Harvey held the Mariners scoreless through four innings, but struggled in his final frame. He earned the first two outs without trouble, but then surrendered a single and home run prior to being yanked after another runner reached base. Overall, it was a decent start for Harvey -- despite his inability to work deep into the contest -- and he maintains a 5.02 ERA with a 12:3 K:BB across 14.1 innings this season.