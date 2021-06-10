Harvey (3-7) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against the Mets after giving up seven runs on eight hits and a walk while fanning two across three innings.

Harvey was facing his former team but struggled badly on the mound, giving up two home runs and failing to pitch past the third inning. The veteran has now given up five or more earned runs in five of his last six outings, and considering how poor he's looked of late, it's uncertain whether he'll remain in the rotation for his upcoming start, scheduled for next week against Cleveland on the road.