Wotherspoon's contract was selected by the Orioles from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.

The right-hander has struggled to limit offensive production with Triple-A Norfolk this season, recording an ERA of 4.46 and giving up six home runs in 40.1 innings pitched. However, Wotherspoon has amassed a solid 47:13 K:BB in the minors in 2019. Injuries to John Means (shoulder), Alex Cobb (hip) and Josh Lucas (shoulder) led to Wotherspoon's return, so it's unclear whether he will remain with the Orioles once the players return to health. Due to his inconsistency, Wotherspoon will likely handle mostly low-leverage situations for the foreseeable future.

