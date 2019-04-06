Orioles' Matt Wotherspoon: Clears waivers

Wotherspoon cleared waivers Saturday and has been assigned to Triple-A Norfolk.

The 27-year-old earned his first major-league experience Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits across two innings. He was optioned back to Triple-A on Thursday to clear room for Alex Cobb (groin) returning from the injured list. Since he cleared waivers, the Orioles can stash him in the minors for depth purposes. Given the low expectations for the club in 2019, Wotherspoon could find himself back in the majors at another juncture this season.

