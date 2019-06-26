Wotherspoon was optioned to Triple-A following Wednesday's 10-4 loss to the Padres.

This move frees up a roster spot for John Means (shoulder), who is slated to come off the injured list ahead of his scheduled start Friday. Wotherspoon made just one appearance during his most recent stint with the big club, allowing five runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two across 2.2 innings.

