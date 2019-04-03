Orioles' Matt Wotherspoon: Promoted to majors

Wotherspoon has been called up from Triple-A Norfolk.

The 27-year-old reliever had a 4.60 ERA with 105 strikeouts through 94 innings pitched last year in Triple-A, so he will probably not be used in high-leverage situations. The corresponding move was designating Pedro Araujo for assignment.

