Orioles' Matt Wotherspoon: Returns to minors

Wotherspoon was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk following Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Wotherspoon was promoted prior to Wednesday's game and got his first taste of the big leagues as he allowed three runs on four hits across two innings. The 27-year-old rejoins Norfolk to make room for Alex Cobb's (groin) return from the injured list Thursday.

