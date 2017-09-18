Play

Dietz went 3-10 with a 4.93 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 26 starts during his first season at Low-A Delmarva.

Baltimore's second-round pick in 2016 struggled in his first run with a full-season squad. Deitz showed slight gains by posting a 4.34 ERA during the second half, compared to his 5.54 mark prior to the South Atlantic League's All-Star break. To be fair, the 6-foot-5 righty owned an unlucky .336 BABIP and 65.4 percent strand rate, and his 3.77 FIP was respectable. Dietz has a ways to go before making it onto MLB's radar screen, but he remains one of the organizations top pitching prospects, and his development is worth monitoring.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast