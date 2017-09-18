Orioles' Matthias Dietz: Struggles in first season at Low-A
Dietz went 3-10 with a 4.93 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 26 starts during his first season at Low-A Delmarva.
Baltimore's second-round pick in 2016 struggled in his first run with a full-season squad. Deitz showed slight gains by posting a 4.34 ERA during the second half, compared to his 5.54 mark prior to the South Atlantic League's All-Star break. To be fair, the 6-foot-5 righty owned an unlucky .336 BABIP and 65.4 percent strand rate, and his 3.77 FIP was respectable. Dietz has a ways to go before making it onto MLB's radar screen, but he remains one of the organizations top pitching prospects, and his development is worth monitoring.
