Orioles' Maverick Handley: At least a week away from swinging
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Handley (concussion) isn't expected to be cleared to swing a bat for at least another week, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reported Friday.
Handley has been on the concussion injured list since June 23 after being on the receiving end of a nasty collision with Jazz Chisholm. He'll need at least one more week before being cleared to swing a bat, so he shouldn't be expected back until late July at the earliest.
