The Orioles recalled Handley from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.

Handley will replace Adley Rutschman (oblique) on the active roster as Rutschman goes on the 10-day injured list. Handley has appeared in 15 MLB games this season but went just 3-for-40 (.075) with a 37 percent K rate. He'll serve as Gary Sanchez's backup while Rutschman is out.