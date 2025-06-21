Orioles' Maverick Handley: Called up after Rutschman injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles recalled Handley from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.
Handley will replace Adley Rutschman (oblique) on the active roster as Rutschman goes on the 10-day injured list. Handley has appeared in 15 MLB games this season but went just 3-for-40 (.075) with a 37 percent K rate. He'll serve as Gary Sanchez's backup while Rutschman is out.
