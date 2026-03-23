Orioles' Maverick Handley: Cut from big-league camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles reassigned Handley to minor-league camp Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Handley logged 47 plate appearances in the majors in 2025 while the Orioles contended with multiple injuries at catcher, but the 28-year-old was never viewed as anything more than a stopgap option and was dropped from the 40-man roster over the winter. He'll remain part of the Orioles organization for the 2026 campaign, but he's likely to spend the entire season at Triple-A Norfolk unless Baltimore is down two of Adley Rutschman, Samuel Basallo and Sam Huff at any point.
More News
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Designated for assignment•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Optioned back down•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Moves up from Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Activated and optioned•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Going on rehab assignment•