The Orioles reassigned Handley to minor-league camp Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Handley logged 47 plate appearances in the majors in 2025 while the Orioles contended with multiple injuries at catcher, but the 28-year-old was never viewed as anything more than a stopgap option and was dropped from the 40-man roster over the winter. He'll remain part of the Orioles organization for the 2026 campaign, but he's likely to spend the entire season at Triple-A Norfolk unless Baltimore is down two of Adley Rutschman, Samuel Basallo and Sam Huff at any point.