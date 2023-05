Handley was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list Wednesday at Triple-A Norfolk with a hand contusion, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Handley has been an option to be a taxi squad catcher this season for the Orioles, though the team's acquisition of Luis Torrens will likely alleviate that need for now. Handley is slashing .222/.407/.267 with three RBI, 11 runs scored and a stolen base through 15 games with Norfolk.