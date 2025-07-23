The Orioles transferred Handley (concussion) from the 7-day injured list to the 10-day IL due to a right wrist sprain.

Handley suffered a concussion as a result of a collision with the Yankees' Jazz Chisholm back on June 22, but he also hurt his wrist on the play. He appears to have since cleared concussion protocol, but a recent visit with a wrist specialist confirmed a sprain. The Orioles haven't indicated how long Handley might be shelved.