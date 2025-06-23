Orioles' Maverick Handley: Lands on concussion injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles placed Handley on the 7-day injured list Monday due to a concussion.
Handley was injured during a violent collision with the Yankees' Jazz Chisholm during Sunday's 4-2 loss. While Handley will be eligible to return in a week, the Orioles aren't providing a timetable for the 27-year-old's activation, given the unpredictability of concussions. Adley Rutschman (oblique) also remains on the IL, so the Orioles will go with Gary Sanchez and Chadwick Tromp as their options at catcher.
More News
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Exits Sunday after collision•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Called up after Rutschman injury•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Sent back to minors•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Promoted to majors•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Activated, demoted to Double-A•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Out with wrist injury•