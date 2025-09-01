Orioles' Maverick Handley: Recalled from Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles recalled Handley from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.
Handley suffered a concussion in June before spraining his right wrist in July. He's appeared in 16 games for Baltimore this season, slashing .073/.133/.073 with zero extra-base hits, three RBI, two runs scored and a 2:18 BB:K across 47 trips to the plate.
