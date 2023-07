Wagner is day-to-day at High-A Aberdeen with lower-back tightness, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

He is slashing .296/.383/.469 with two home runs and seven steals in his last 20 games. Wagner, who turns 22 in August, has started 45 games at third base and 22 games at second base this season for the IronBirds.