The Orioles have selected Wagner with the 42nd overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Wagner is a 20-year-old third baseman from Clemson. He was the 2022 ACC player of the year after not playing much as a freshman, but he hit 27 home runs this season, which really put him on the map. At 6-foot, 215 pounds, he is physically maxed out.