Wagner (back) returned to action for High-A Aberdeen on July 23 and has gone 6-for-25 with a home run, a double and two stolen bases in six games since rejoining the lineup.

Wagner was scratched from the Aberdeen lineup June 16 due to lower-back tightness, but he was never placed on the 7-day injured list and was cleared to resume playing a week later. The 21-year-old infielder has spent the entire season at Aberdeen, slashing .241/.365/.410 with 10 home runs and 25 stolen bases across 338 plate appearances.