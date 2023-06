The Orioles signed Viloria to a minor-league contract Monday, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Viloria went 5-for-30 in the minors while with the Angels, and now he'll look to turn the tide with Triple-A Norfolk while giving the Orioles organizational depth behind the plate. Viloria appeared in 10 games in the majors this season with Cleveland, but the chances of him making it back are slim.