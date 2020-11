Baumann's (elbow) contract was purchased by the Orioles on Friday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Despite the fact that Baumann was shut down in September with a flexor strain in his right arm, the Orioles think enough of his long-term prospects that they wanted to shield him from the Rule 5 draft. It's a nice vote of confidence in his ability to make a full recovery. If that happens, he would likely open the year at Triple-A.