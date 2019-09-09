Baumann has posted a 2.31 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 65:21 K:BB across 70 innings with Double-A Bowie since receiving a promotion from High-A Frederick in late June.

Impressively, the 23-year-old right-hander has shaved more than a run and a half off the ERA he turned in at Frederick (3.83), a development that has helped him emerge as one of the better advanced arms in the Baltimore system. He'll be on the mound Monday for what could be his final appearance of the season as Bowie faces off against Trenton in Game 1 of the Eastern League Championship Series.