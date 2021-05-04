Orioles director of player development Matt Blood said Tuesday that Baumann (elbow) will be held back at extended spring training in Florida for the start of the minor-league season while he manages arm discomfort, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Baumann was sidelined last September due to a right flexor strain, so he's presumably dealing with discomfort related to that injury. Blood suggested that Baumann isn't being shut down from his throwing program as a result of the setback, and the 25-year-old could be ready to pitch in games at Triple-A Norfolk by the end of the month. The right-hander impressed in his first taste of the upper minors in 2019, posting a 2.31 ERA over 13 outings at Double-A Bowie.