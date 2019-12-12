Play

Orioles' Michael Rucker: Snagged by O's

The Orioles selected Rucker with the 11th pick of the Rule 5 draft.

A 25-year-old right-handed multi-inning reliever from the Cubs' organization, Rucker logged a 4.18 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 93:25 K:BB in 79.2 innings last year, primarily at Double-A. He could be a mop-up man this year for the rebuilding Orioles. If he is not kept on the big-league roster all season, he will be offered back to the Cubs.

Our Latest Stories