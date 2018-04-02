Orioles' Michael Saunders: Joins Orioles on minor-league deal
Saunders signed a minor-league deal with the Orioles on Monday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Saunders failed to make both the Pirates and the Royals this spring. He'll join the Orioles and will hope to impress enough at Triple-A Norfolk to earn a major-league call-up. The 31-year-old will need to perform far better than he did last year in order to stick around in the big leagues -- he hit just .202/.256/.344 in 73 games with Philadelphia and Toronto.
