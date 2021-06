Jannis allowed seven runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out one over 3.1 innings in a 13-0 loss to Houston on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old knuckleballer was hit hard by Houston, allowing three home runs in his major-league debut. Jannis was called upon for a multi-inning assignment after starter Thomas Eshelman also labored through four innings. Jannis is unlikely to see much, if any, high-leverage work while in the majors.