Castro struck out two but gave up a game-tying solo home run, his only hit allowed in 1.2 innings of work in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Angels.

The sixth-inning solo shot from Albert Pujols tied the game up, but it didn't do enough to damage to cost the Orioles the win. The 24-year-old reliever has a 5.05 ERA and 1.49 WHIP in 53.1 innings this season. Castro has allowed four runs in 9.2 innings in nine July appearances, recording a single hold in that span.