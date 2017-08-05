Orioles' Miguel Castro: Awaiting major decision on his future
The Orioles will have to decide this weekend whether to put Castro in the rotation or ship him back to Triple-A Norfolk to develop as a starter, Peter Schmuck of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The 22-year-old has been impressive through 22 games as a reliever for the O's this year, managing a 2.73 ERA over 33 innings. However, Castro has spent recent minor-league seasons grooming to be a starter -- and after allowing just one hit over six innings Friday, the right-hander showed he's ready for a rotation job. Sending Castro back to the bullpen only hurts his development, so that option seems to be rolling off the table. If he does get a crack at the job, Chris Tillman is likely to become a reliever in the meantime.
