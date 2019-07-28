Orioles' Miguel Castro: Blows save Saturday
Castro allowed a game-tying solo home run, his only hit in 1.2 innings of work while striking out two in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Angels.
The sixth-inning solo shot from Albert Pujols was enough to stick Castro with his third blown save of the season. The 24-year-old reliever has a 5.05 ERA and 1.49 WHIP in 53.1 innings this season. Castro has allowed four runs in 9.2 innings in nine July appearances, recording a single hold in that span.
