Orioles' Miguel Castro: Bumped from Wednesday's start
Castro will not make his scheduled start against the Phillies on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Castro was set to make a spot start for the Orioles on Wednesday, but Andrew Cashner will get the nod instead following Tuesday's postponement. Castro's role going forward remains unclear with Chris Tillman (back) on the disabled list, as both he and David Hess are candidates to step into the starting rotation.
More News
-
Orioles' Miguel Castro: Tabbed for Wednesday's start•
-
Orioles' Miguel Castro: Stifles Royals over 4.2 relief innings•
-
Orioles' Miguel Castro: Looking good in multi-inning role•
-
Orioles' Miguel Castro: Throws two innings Friday•
-
Orioles' Miguel Castro: Tosses successful bullpen•
-
Orioles' Miguel Castro: To throw bullpen Tuesday•
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...