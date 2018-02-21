Orioles' Miguel Castro: Competing for fifth starter spot
Castro still has a chance to crack the Orioles' rotation even after the signings of Andrew Cashner and Chris Tillman, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
The tall right-hander spent the last three seasons as a reliever, but the Orioles want to see what he can do as a starter given their lack of depth at the position. Castro had a decent campaign with the Orioles last season, producing a 3.53 ERA in 38 relief appearances and one start, but his peripherals raise many concerns. He hasn't struck out many batters in the majors (6.2 K/9 over the last three seasons) and he walks too many hitters (3.9 BB/9 in that span), with his FIP last season coming in nearly a run and a half higher than his ERA. Gabriel Ynoa and Mike Wright will also be vying for a rotation spot this spring.
