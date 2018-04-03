Castro may be used as a multi-inning reliever this year, the Baltimore Sun's Eduardo A. Encina reports.

The team wanted to make Castro a starter this spring, but that was before they signed Andrew Cashner, Chris Tillman and Alex Cobb. With the O's no longer desperate for starting pitching and Zach Britton (Achilles) out indefinitely, Castro offers the most value as a multi-inning reliever. He has already pitched three innings of relief over a pair of outings, logging four strikeouts while allowing one earned run over that stretch. Castro has the stuff (97-mph fastball, useful slider and changeup) to rack up strikeouts in such a role, and could be easily stretched out later this season if a need emerges in the rotation.