Castro gave up a solo home run and recorded one strikeout to earn the save in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Toronto.

Castro was unable to preserve the shutout as he served up the homer to Rowdy Tellez, but was nonetheless able to secure the victory. Castro hadn't recorded a save since the 2015 season, but appears to be starting out in a high-leverage role for the Orioles in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories