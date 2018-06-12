Orioles' Miguel Castro: Option to start Wednesday
Castro is a candidate to start Wednesday against the Red Sox, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
With Andrew Cashner (back) landing on the disabled list, Castro and Yefry Ramirez are the leading candidates to make a spot start in Cashner's place. Castro owns an impressive 2.84 ERA across 38 innings this season, working primarily as a long reliever. That said, the 23-year-old doesn't miss many bats (6.2 K/9) and likely wouldn't be given a long leash if he was called upon to start Wednesday, so there should be better streaming options available.
