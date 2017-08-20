Orioles' Miguel Castro: Placed on bereavement list
Castro was placed on the bereavement list Sunday.
Castro will be away from the team for at least three games but no more than seven. Alec Asher was recalled from Triple-A to take his place in the bullpen for the time being, but Castro should immediately return to his role in the Orioles' bullpen when activated.
