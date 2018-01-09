Orioles' Miguel Castro: Preparing to start
Castro will compete this spring for a spot in the Orioles' starting rotation, MASN's Roch Kubatko reports.
He hasn't thrown yet at the Orioles' pitching minicamp, but is preparing to make the transition from reliever to starter. Once a high-upside pitching prospect for the Blue Jays earlier this decade, Castro was moved to the bullpen to expedite his ascent to the majors, and was then shipped to Colorado in the Troy Tulowitzki deal. He joined the Orioles last season and logged a 3.53 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 38:28 K:BB in 66.1 innings, making 38 of his 39 appearances out of the bullpen. While he didn't record many strikeouts, his fastball and slider can be quality pitches, and his changeup is passable. The key for the 23-year-old righty will be holding up physically with an increased workload, as his 90.2 innings between Double-A and the majors last season marked a career high. The Orioles might have the worst starting pitching depth in the American League, so Castro has a good shot to win a rotation spot, making him a worthwhile target in deep formats.
More News
-
Orioles' Miguel Castro: Takes loss in penultimate game•
-
Orioles' Miguel Castro: Will start Saturday in Tampa•
-
Orioles' Miguel Castro: Takes loss Monday vs. Red Sox•
-
Orioles' Miguel Castro: Could earn a start in coming weeks•
-
Orioles' Miguel Castro: Returns from bereavement list•
-
Orioles' Miguel Castro: Placed on bereavement list•
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...