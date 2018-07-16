Orioles' Miguel Castro: Produces short outing
Castro surrendered four runs on one hit and three walks while striking out two across 2.2 innings Sunday against the Rangers. He didn't factor into the decision.
Castro got off to a rough start, as his lone hit allowed went for a grand slam in the first inning. The Orioles would rally in the third to get him off the hook for the loss. Castro is expected to be used in a relief role moving forward, as Baltimore approached Sunday's tilt as a bullpen game. The 23-year-old right-hander has posted a 3.54 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with 36 strikeouts over 56 innings this season.
