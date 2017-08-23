Play

Castro will rejoin the club prior to Wednesday's game after spending three days on the bereavement list, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

In order to make room for Castro on the active roster, the Orioles optioned Alec Asher back down to Triple-A Norfolk. Moving forward, the 22-year-old right-hander figures to remain in a long relief role for Baltimore's bullpen.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast