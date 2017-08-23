Orioles' Miguel Castro: Returns from bereavement list
Castro will rejoin the club prior to Wednesday's game after spending three days on the bereavement list, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
In order to make room for Castro on the active roster, the Orioles optioned Alec Asher back down to Triple-A Norfolk. Moving forward, the 22-year-old right-hander figures to remain in a long relief role for Baltimore's bullpen.
