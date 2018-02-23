Orioles' Miguel Castro: Scratched from spring start
Castro will miss his Grapefruit League start Sunday, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
Castro is dealing with both tendinitis in his knees and a sore back. It doesn't sound like he'll be out long, though he's in competition with Gabriel Ynoa and Mike Wright for the Oriole's fifth starter job and his chances could be hurt if he does end up missing several starts this spring.
