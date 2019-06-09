Castro earned his second save of the season with 1.1 scoreless innings to close out Saturday's win over the Astros. He did not record a strikeout or allow a baserunner.

Castro needed only 11 pitches to get four outs, throwing only one pitch outside the strikezone in the process. The 24-year-old could seemingly see more high-leverage chances with Mychal Givens' recent demotion from the closer's role, but Castro has had his own struggles this season with a 5.35 ERA and 1.37 WHIP.